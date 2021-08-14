Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Has $27.52 Million Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC reduced its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,152 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned about 0.12% of The Clorox worth $27,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,786,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Clorox by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

CLX stock opened at $168.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.64. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.32 and a fifty-two week high of $231.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

