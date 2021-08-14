Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Increases Holdings in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,612 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned about 0.18% of Berkeley Lights worth $5,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 63,596 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 21,474 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 291,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,646,000 after acquiring an additional 180,784 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 426,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,400,000 after acquiring an additional 235,322 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,310,000. Institutional investors own 56.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp downgraded Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

Shares of Berkeley Lights stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.00. The company had a trading volume of 562,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,160. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.20. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $652,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,436,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,840 shares of company stock worth $5,726,924 over the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

