Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Lowers Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC decreased its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 353,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,542 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned 0.27% of Bank OZK worth $14,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 12.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 6.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OZK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $43.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.68. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $45.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.81.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Bank OZK’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.44%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

