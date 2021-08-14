Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Lowers Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC trimmed its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 60.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $943.17.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $916.86. 292,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,555. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $880.87. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $531.39 and a twelve month high of $922.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $139.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

