Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Makes New $2.41 Million Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $594.03. 259,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.82. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $621.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $578.47.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $578.17.

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total value of $16,211,747.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 44,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,474,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.05, for a total transaction of $3,080,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,196 shares of company stock valued at $47,061,049 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

