Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Makes New $5.37 Million Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,411 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $3.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $409.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,536,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,745. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.64 and a 12-month high of $425.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $408.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.12 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

