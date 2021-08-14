Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Purchases New Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 176,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $222,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $103.94 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $45.86 and a 1 year high of $104.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $189.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.55.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

