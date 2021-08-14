Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Purchases Shares of 107,182 Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC purchased a new stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 107,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned about 0.11% of Gray Television as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television in the fourth quarter worth about $21,188,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 89.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,751,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,507 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 16.5% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,456,000 after acquiring an additional 149,905 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter worth about $851,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 50.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 79,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Gray Television alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of GTN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.09. 399,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,498. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.06.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.

In other Gray Television news, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $457,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,173,327.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gray Television Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.