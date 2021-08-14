Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Sells 120,928 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC reduced its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 120,928 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned 0.28% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $24,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 63.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $917,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at $6,776,225.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,755 shares of company stock valued at $64,134. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. Scotiabank lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Capital One Financial lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.23.

NYSE:OHI opened at $34.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 23.48%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.97%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

