Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Sells 12,972 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,972 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Kellogg worth $13,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Kellogg during the second quarter worth about $623,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 128,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 29,240 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the second quarter worth about $212,000. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Kellogg by 36.7% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 112,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 30,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 178.8% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:K traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.57. 1,336,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,070,156. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $71.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.01.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.15%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $5,531,710.92. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,812.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 499,999 shares of company stock worth $32,311,605 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

