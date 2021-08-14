Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Sells 13,154 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,154 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $17,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 35,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $79.44 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.14 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

