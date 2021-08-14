Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Sells 2,306 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned 0.11% of Darden Restaurants worth $21,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 96.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 56,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,676,000. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $141.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.85 and a 52-week high of $150.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 102.09%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 5,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $785,009.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,013.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 4,900 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $735,098.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,045,722.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,012 shares of company stock worth $19,162,977. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DRI. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.96.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.