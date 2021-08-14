Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Sells 3,146 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC decreased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,975,000 after buying an additional 22,925 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 557.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after purchasing an additional 74,453 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 1,241.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 86,994 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $1,260,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 1,260.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 41,548 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LPLA. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. decreased their price target on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.85.

Shares of LPL Financial stock traded down $1.80 on Friday, hitting $146.39. 323,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,824. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.22. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.14 and a 52 week high of $159.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.97.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.84%. On average, analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $1,741,671.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

