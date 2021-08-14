Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Sells 3,300 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC decreased its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,900 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $11,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in SEA by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,395,213 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $7,231,584,000 after buying an additional 188,500 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in SEA by 8.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,603,704 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,143,835,000 after buying an additional 733,740 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 130.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,289,256 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $734,261,000 after buying an additional 1,861,814 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,205,370 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $715,535,000 after buying an additional 60,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 64.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,171,074 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $707,879,000 after buying an additional 1,243,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. New Street Research began coverage on SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.42.

NYSE SE traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $306.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,882,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,569. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $124.39 and a 52-week high of $315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.43 and a beta of 1.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

