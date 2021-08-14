Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Sells 5,817 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC trimmed its stake in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,817 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snow Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 37.5% during the first quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 224,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,460,000 after acquiring an additional 61,281 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in WESCO International by 26,270.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in WESCO International by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 109,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in WESCO International in the first quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in WESCO International by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In other WESCO International news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $764,004.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,876.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WESCO International stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.08. 138,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,598. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.45 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.05.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 0.87%. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WCC shares. TheStreet raised WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on WESCO International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

