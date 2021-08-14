Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Sells 68,737 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC reduced its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68,737 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned 0.19% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $14,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,614,000 after acquiring an additional 112,121 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,592,000 after buying an additional 635,413 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,538,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,341,000 after buying an additional 87,981 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,813,000 after buying an additional 10,726 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,122,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,635,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the period.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.86, for a total value of $514,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $2,794,654.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 396,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,641,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,672 shares of company stock worth $8,201,409 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SITE stock opened at $199.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 1.22. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.41 and a 52-week high of $206.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 20.59%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SITE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.44.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

