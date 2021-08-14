Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Sells 9,387 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,387 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned 0.11% of Hasbro worth $14,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 6.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,151,000 after buying an additional 27,919 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 73.1% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 23.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 333,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,079,000 after buying an additional 64,393 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 410.0% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 12,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 215.7% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 73,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after buying an additional 50,470 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Shares of HAS stock opened at $100.26 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $104.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HAS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.22.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $615,220.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,295 shares of company stock valued at $27,695,647 in the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.