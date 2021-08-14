Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Takes $16.33 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 272,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,327,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MET. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,261,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,967,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,030 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in MetLife by 11.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,679,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,945,000 after purchasing an additional 301,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MetLife by 25.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,706 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 9.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,249,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,088,000 after purchasing an additional 438,756 shares during the period. 65.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MET stock opened at $62.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $67.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

