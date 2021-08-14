Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Takes $6.07 Million Position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 257,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,071,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned approximately 0.22% of PureCycle Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

PCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. PureCycle Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

In other news, insider Melissa Westerman bought 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.47 per share, for a total transaction of $199,158.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Michael E. Dee purchased 2,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,936 shares in the company, valued at $50,000.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Shares of NYSE:PCT traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.42. 1,310,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,806. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.85.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.26). On average, research analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

