Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Takes Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC bought a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 41,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,334,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AWK stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.92. The stock had a trading volume of 648,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,873. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $180.42. The firm has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.58.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.603 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.50.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

