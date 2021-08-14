Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Takes Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dover by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Dover by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 54,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. raised their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

DOV traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $171.64. The company had a trading volume of 689,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,476. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $105.40 and a 12-month high of $173.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.01.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.92%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.