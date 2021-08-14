Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Takes Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 72,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,007,000 after acquiring an additional 75,983 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 33,807 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 378,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,973,000 after buying an additional 52,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,288,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,622,000 after buying an additional 375,994 shares in the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MDU traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,032. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $35.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.90.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.59%.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $2,400,931.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,539.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $246,456.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,206.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,369. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

