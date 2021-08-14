Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Takes Position in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC purchased a new stake in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 279,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned 0.31% of The Honest at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Honest in the second quarter valued at about $19,925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

The Honest stock traded down $3.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.07. 10,060,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,247. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.14. The Honest Company, Inc. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $23.88.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.74 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HNST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair initiated coverage on The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on The Honest from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. initiated coverage on The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.39.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

