Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Trims Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned about 0.40% of Palomar worth $7,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palomar by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLMR. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th.

In related news, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $113,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $158,697.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,933,712 in the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Palomar stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.51. The company had a trading volume of 45,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,131. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 201.22 and a beta of -0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.93. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $121.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.72 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

