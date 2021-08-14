Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Trims Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lessened its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 757,091 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,787 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned 0.13% of Plug Power worth $25,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Plug Power by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Plug Power by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 718.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plug Power alerts:

PLUG opened at $24.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a current ratio of 26.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.40. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.41.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). Analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.69.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.