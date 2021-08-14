Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Trims Stock Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lessened its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,501 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned about 0.17% of STAAR Surgical worth $12,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STAA. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.75.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 130,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total transaction of $20,174,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,242 shares of company stock valued at $47,966,671. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA traded up $2.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,371. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 632.94 and a beta of 0.94. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $45.47 and a fifty-two week high of $161.71.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

