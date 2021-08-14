Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 65.1% from the July 15th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aenza S.A.A. stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 88,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Aenza S.A.A. as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aenza S.A.A. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AENZ opened at $1.30 on Friday. Aenza S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $2.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $252.92 million during the quarter.

About Aenza S.A.A.

Aenza SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering and construction, infrastructure and energy concessions, and real estate management businesses in Peru, Chile, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through three segments: Engineering and Construction; Infrastructure; and Real Estate.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Aenza S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aenza S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.