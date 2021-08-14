Aeron Trading 5.2% Lower This Week (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 34% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Aeron coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Aeron has a market cap of $9,005.88 and approximately $67,510.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aeron has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

About Aeron

Aeron is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

