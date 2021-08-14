Aeternity Price Reaches $0.14 (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aeternity has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. Aeternity has a market cap of $46.99 million and approximately $10.99 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeternity Coin Profile

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 387,665,277 coins and its circulating supply is 341,844,334 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

