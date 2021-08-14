AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.57. AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at $10.46, with a volume of 109,922 shares.

MITT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 23.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The stock has a market cap of $169.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.47. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 265.40% and a return on equity of 21.94%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 7.29%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $73,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $302,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $2,151,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including re/non-performing loans, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; and commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS interest-only and principal-only securities, as well as commercial real estate loans secured by commercial real property, including mortgages and mezzanine loans for construction or redevelopment of a properties.

