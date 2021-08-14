AGAr (AGAR) Price Up 1.2% This Week

AGAr (CURRENCY:AGAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. AGAr has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and $733.00 worth of AGAr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AGAr coin can now be bought for about $159.78 or 0.00338040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AGAr has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00049232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.08 or 0.00135570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.17 or 0.00156929 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,159.14 or 0.99775498 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $408.32 or 0.00863899 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

AGAr Coin Profile

AGAr’s total supply is 15,988 coins. AGAr’s official Twitter account is @agatkn

AGAr Coin Trading

