AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Short Interest Down 76.3% in July

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 76.3% from the July 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of AGLXY stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. AGL Energy has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $11.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.24.

AGL Energy Company Profile

AGL Energy Ltd. is an integrated renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Markets; Wholesale Markets; Group Operations; and Investments. The Customer Markets segment includes retailing of electricity, gas, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

