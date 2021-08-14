AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Short Interest Down 79.4% in July

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a decrease of 79.4% from the July 15th total of 289,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,857,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AGFAF opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02. AgraFlora Organics International has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.08.
AgraFlora Organics International Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?
Receive News & Ratings for AgraFlora Organics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgraFlora Organics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.