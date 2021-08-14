AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Short Interest Down 79.4% in July

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a decrease of 79.4% from the July 15th total of 289,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,857,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AGFAF opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02. AgraFlora Organics International has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.08.

Get AgraFlora Organics International alerts:

AgraFlora Organics International Company Profile

AgraFlora Organics International, Inc engages in the provision of cannabis products. Its brands include Canutra Naturals, Howl Brands, Whole Hemp Health, Eurasia Infused Cosmetics, Health Cap, Sports Cap, and Potluck. The company was founded on June 24, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for AgraFlora Organics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgraFlora Organics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.