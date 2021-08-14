Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, an increase of 229.1% from the July 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ACGBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Agricultural Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Agricultural Bank of China from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of ACGBY opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.51. Agricultural Bank of China has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.704 per share. This represents a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Agricultural Bank of China’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

