AI Doctor (AIDOC) Price Down 0.6% This Week

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. AI Doctor has a market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $43,274.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AI Doctor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

About AI Doctor

AI Doctor (AIDOC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AI Doctor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AI Doctor using one of the exchanges listed above.

