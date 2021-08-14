Aidos Kuneen 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $963,499.00 (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. In the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded 36.1% lower against the dollar. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00001530 BTC on exchanges. Aidos Kuneen has a market capitalization of $17.97 million and approximately $963,499.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aidos Kuneen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,965.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,264.08 or 0.06949931 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $667.72 or 0.01421714 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.80 or 0.00384969 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.04 or 0.00140619 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.47 or 0.00575893 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.74 or 0.00348629 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006374 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.26 or 0.00302899 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

Aidos Kuneen (CRYPTO:ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com . Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Aidos Kuneen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aidos Kuneen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aidos Kuneen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aidos Kuneen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aidos Kuneen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.