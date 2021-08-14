AiLink Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $5,001.00 (ALI)

AiLink Token (CURRENCY:ALI) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last week, AiLink Token has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar. AiLink Token has a market cap of $164,450.74 and approximately $5,001.00 worth of AiLink Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AiLink Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.57 or 0.00322354 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000105 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001247 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.96 or 0.00954717 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003578 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About AiLink Token

ALI is a coin. AiLink Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,184,020,527 coins. AiLink Token’s official Twitter account is @ailinkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AiLink Token is ailink.in

According to CryptoCompare, “AiLink aims to directly break through six degrees of separation. Users can directly connect to or conclude transactions with any node on the network at a low cost, so that information and value can be effectively spread throughout the blockchain network. Then, publishers will achieve their goals, communicators will get token rewards, benefiting all nodes spread throughout the network. “

