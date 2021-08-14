Aion (AION) Achieves Market Cap of $97.05 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $97.05 million and approximately $25.81 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aion has traded up 27.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 494,573,405 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

