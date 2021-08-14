Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AIRYY opened at $12.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Air China has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.28.

Get Air China alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Air China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Air China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.