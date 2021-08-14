Airbloc (ABL) Hits Market Cap of $7.82 Million

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last seven days, Airbloc has traded up 39.5% against the US dollar. One Airbloc coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Airbloc has a total market cap of $7.82 million and approximately $15,845.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00058393 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00015702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.33 or 0.00886662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00102153 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00044129 BTC.

Airbloc Profile

Airbloc is a coin. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Buying and Selling Airbloc

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

