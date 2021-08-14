Akash Network Price Up 1.6% Over Last Week (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 14th. One Akash Network coin can currently be purchased for $2.63 or 0.00005626 BTC on popular exchanges. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $191.69 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Akash Network has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Akash Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00048108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.88 or 0.00136836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.14 or 0.00154545 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,629.76 or 0.99891263 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $407.99 or 0.00873997 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 151,175,036 coins and its circulating supply is 72,993,774 coins. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akash Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akash Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.