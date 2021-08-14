Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.85. 293,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,677. Akero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $37.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.54. The stock has a market cap of $656.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Akero Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $364,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO William Richard White sold 4,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $97,835.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,027.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,001. 7.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.