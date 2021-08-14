Alchemint Standards Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 14th. One Alchemint Standards coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemint Standards has a total market cap of $186,998.35 and $32.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00048531 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.51 or 0.00137620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.54 or 0.00154763 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,969.11 or 1.00201258 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.48 or 0.00877825 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Coin Profile

Alchemint Standards’ genesis date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Alchemint Standards Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

