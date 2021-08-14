Alchemix (ALCX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $25.94 Million

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 14th. Over the last week, Alchemix has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One Alchemix coin can currently be bought for approximately $410.32 or 0.00886227 BTC on exchanges. Alchemix has a total market cap of $116.40 million and $25.94 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00057880 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015476 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $408.83 or 0.00883024 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.09 or 0.00103871 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00044483 BTC.

About Alchemix

ALCX is a coin. It launched on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 716,507 coins and its circulating supply is 283,673 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Alchemix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemix using one of the exchanges listed above.

