Alchemy Pay Reaches Market Cap of $267.12 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $267.12 million and approximately $173.39 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.0866 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.65 or 0.00307375 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.16 or 0.00134210 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.21 or 0.00153449 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008945 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 88.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,084,564,227 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

