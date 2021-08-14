Aleph.im (ALEPH) Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Aleph.im coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000381 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aleph.im has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Aleph.im has a market cap of $19.61 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00058170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00015611 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $415.18 or 0.00877401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00106960 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00043952 BTC.

Aleph.im Coin Profile

Aleph.im (CRYPTO:ALEPH) is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,774,287 coins. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im . Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Aleph.im Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph.im should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aleph.im using one of the exchanges listed above.

