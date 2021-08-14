Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,301 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.29% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $79,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,955,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,178,000 after acquiring an additional 123,574 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,857,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,256 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,749,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,905 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,463,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,811,000 after acquiring an additional 69,913 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,304,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,596,000 after acquiring an additional 59,709 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $205.50 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.08 and a fifty-two week high of $209.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.37%.

In related news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 8,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.75, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 27,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $5,401,890.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,300,702.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,538 shares of company stock valued at $17,385,703. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

