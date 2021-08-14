Algorand 1-Day Volume Tops $177.13 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 14th. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $3.02 billion and $177.13 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001976 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Algorand has traded up 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00038330 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.23 or 0.00292279 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00034917 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006884 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00012804 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,171.44 or 0.02494991 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,681,974,996 coins and its circulating supply is 3,249,518,434 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

