Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,281,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 211,108 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 9.1% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $290,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.62. The stock had a trading volume of 15,301,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,980,026. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.21. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $14.82 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.81.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.