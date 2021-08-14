Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 176.9% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 67.6% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.62. 15,301,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,980,026. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.21. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The firm has a market cap of $512.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.82 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BABA shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. CLSA dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.81.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

